‘The Godfather: Part III’ Getting Brand New Director’s Cut

Fans of “The Godfather” may have new reason to revisit the notorious third film in the series.

Paramount announced Thursday that director Francis Ford Coppola is hard at work re-editing “The Godfather: Part III” for a theatrical rerelease this December, according to The Playlist.

RELATED: Francis Ford Coppola Clarifies Stance On Marvel Movies After Calling Them ‘Despicable’

The film will now go by the title “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone” and will feature substantial differences from the original version.

“‘Mario Puzo’s ‘The Godfather’, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone’ is an acknowledgment of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became ‘The Godfather: Part III,’” Coppola said. “For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Godfather: Part II’ and I’m thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it.”

RELATED: Check Out The Official Trailer For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

“The Godfather: Part III” was first released in 1990, earning multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. But the film has also been met with mixed-to-negative reviews and response from fans over the years.

Coppola, meanwhile, is no stranger to producing new cuts of his films. In recent decades he has re-edited “Apocalypse Now” twice for the “Redux” and “The Final Cut” releases. He has also produced alternate cuts of his films “The Outsiders” and “The Cotton Club”.