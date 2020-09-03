Charlize Theron Shares Sweet Birthday Shoutout To Pal Keanu Reeves

Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves (Photo by E. Charbonneau/WireImage for American Cinematheque)

Charlize Theron has a lot of love for Keanu Reeves.

The actress shared the sweetest birthday shoutout to her two-time co-star on Instagram, celebrating Reeves turning 56.

“I love this handsome human so much!” Theron, 45, captioned a photo of the pair. “Happy birthday, Keanu. You’re just the best!”

Theron and Reeves have starred in two movies together, first was 1997’s “The Devil’s Advocate” and later, 2001’s “Sweet November”.

Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron in 2001’2 “Sweet November”. Photo: CPImages — Photo: CPImages

Many fans used the opportunity of the new post to pitch new movie crossovers and comment on how good they look together.

“When is the ‘Atomic Blonde’/’John Wick’ crossover happening?” one commented, while another added, “A ‘John Wick’ and the ‘Atomic Blonde’ crossover would be epic 🙌.”

“I’d always hoped you two would get married in real life,” another fan said. “You have great on-screen chemistry and look so cute together!”