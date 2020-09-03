A Lawyer For Britney Spears Says Her Conservatorship Is ‘Voluntary’

Britney Spears is completely on board with her new conservatorship, according to her attorney.

Many fans are worried about the allegedly abusive control the singer’s conservatorship has over her. Currently, amendments are being made to the existing agreement. Her father Jamie Spears, has acted as her sole conservator for more than a decade.

“This is a voluntary conservatorship. Conservatee wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate,” wrote her lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, in a filing obtained by the BBC.

On Monday, the singer’s lawyer filed documents reinforcing her intent to strip her father of his sole conservator status.

“Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as sole conservator of her estate,” said her lawyer. “Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.”

The star requested that the Bessemer Trust Company, a New York-based wealth-management firm, take control of her estimated $75 million finances.