Lizzo Teases Fans With Cheeky Dance: ‘Made Ya Look!’

Lizzo got playful with her fans in a recent Instagram post.

The video starts off with with her dancing and singing in a sparkly nude see-through top while her hair covers her breasts.

“Do your pants hang low / Do they wobble to the floor / Can you throw it in a knot…” she sings.

The “Truth Hurts” singer then whipped her hair back revealing the boob tape in place of a bra.

“Chill b*****s, you thought! You thought you was going to see titties!” she teased. “But you didn’t! You didn’t see titties, you saw some tape! B*****!”

“I’m so childish,” she added laughing. “Made ya look.”