Michael Jordan Docuseries ‘The Last Dance’ Tops IMDb’s List Of 2020’s 10 Most Popular TV Shows (So Far)

It’s no secret that television viewership has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, and a new list produced by IMDb points to the 10 most popular shows throughout the year to date.

According to IMDb’s methodology, users of the site can rank movies and TV shows on a 10-point scale, with those scores used to compile 2020’s top 10.

Topping the list is Netflix documentary “The Last Dance”, chronicling Michael Jordan leading the Chicago Bulls to their sixth NBA title in eight years.

“The Last Dance” (Netflix) “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) “The Outsider” (HBO) “How the Universe Works” (Science Channel) “Dark” (Netflix) “Westworld” (HBO) “Better Call Saul” (AMC) “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) “Normal People” (CBC Gem) “Top Gear” (BBC Canada)

Normally, IMDb shares its results at the end of the year; this year, however, the decision was made to share a mid-year list given how much pandemic-related binge-watching has been taking place.