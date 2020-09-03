Tye Sheridan Stars In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Wireless’ For Quibi

Tye Sheridan is jumping into the action world with Quibi.

In a brand new trailer for “Wireless”, from Steven Soderbergh, the actor is seen heading to his car in a snowstorm trying to impress a girl, but things don’t go as planned.

Soon Sheridan gets trapped in his car and that’s when the action starts. But how does he survive in the freezing cold temps with nothing but his phone? Like any Soderbergh project, viewers will be kept guessing.

Per the official synopsis, “On a sparsely travelled road deep in the Colorado mountains, college student Andy Braddock (Sheridan) drives to a New Year’s Eve party to try to rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Distracted by his phone, Andy collides with a snowbank and hurtles into a ravine. Wounded and alone, Andy turns to his quickly dying cell for rescue, but help is far from a phone call away…”

“Wireless” premieres on Quibi on Sept. 14.