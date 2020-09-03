Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Open Up About Their Relationship

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are opening up about their relationship.

The two met in 2015 on the set of “Fargo” but didn’t start dating until a year and half later.

“I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,” Plemons told the New York Times.

“We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors and we both made it out OK,” Dunst added. Some of Dunst’s first films were “Little Women” and “Jumanji” while Plemons’ rose to fame with “Varsity Blues” and “All the Pretty Horses”.

He “works so hard at what he does,” Dunst continued. “He takes everything very seriously and embeds himself very deeply.”

Dunst and Plemons then became engaged in late 2017 and welcomed their first child together, son Ennis, in 2018.

Plemons added that being quarantined with their young son has put a new perspective on life.

“It forces you to look at what’s in front of you,” Plemons said.

“I’ve spent years of constantly learning the same lesson over and over again, that you can work and work and work on something, and bang your head against the wall and know it inside and out — but then, in that moment, if you’re not relaxed in your mind and body, that’s all for nothing,” he said. “A lot of that work won’t be seen unless you’re grounded and present. I just don’t think there’s ever anything wrong with attempting to be present.”