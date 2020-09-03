‘Caddyshack’ Star Michael O’Keefe Volunteers To Caddy At The U.S. Open

The star of Hollywood’s funniest golf comedy is ready to return to the green, 40 years after busting moviegoers’ guts in “Caddyshack”.

Michael O’Keefe, who played teenage caddy Danny Noonan in in the 1980 comedy classic, is offering his caddying services for this year’s upcoming U.S. Open.

In a piece he wrote for Golf.com, O’Keefe, 65, laid out his experience, which includes growing up 15 minutes away from Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, the same golf course where this years U.S. Open is being held, and even caddying there in 1971 and 1972.

“Now, almost a half-century later, I’m ready to take my caddying to the next level,” O’Keefe wrote. “I’m serving notice that I’m available for, interested in, and worthy of carrying a bag for any professional (or amateur) in the field at this year’s U.S. Open. Why now? If not now, I may never have another chance! I’m 65 and not getting any younger, though my wife tells me I’m still devilishly handsome.”

While admitting he “wasn’t the best caddie in my time,” O’Keefe noted that he’s come to know the course quite well over the years, and is happy to share his advice to whoever lets him caddy.

He concluded with one last pitch to a prospective golfer: “Seriously, what does my future boss have to lose? He’ll most likely miss the cut anyway, but, at least, it would be a week that he’d never forget.”