Shania Twain Is Down To Collaborate With Kane Brown: ‘Let’s Do This’

Looks like a Shania Twain/Kane Brown collab is in our future.

The country crooner recently gushed to ET Canada about the Canadian icon, revealing she is his dream duet partner – and Twain agrees.

Despite all the collabs, like John Legend, Khalid and more, on his new album, Mixtape Vol. 1, Brown told ET’s Carlos Bustamante that he really just wants to sing with Twain.

“We’ve done so many pop collabs recently, I think I want some country to finish this mixtape,” he said, naming Twain.

And while responding to ET Canada’s tweet, Twain revealed she is down to collab, writing, “Let’s do this!”

Mixtape Vol. 1 is available to stream on all streaming services.

Watch more from Brown below: