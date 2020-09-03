Stassi Schroeder To Give First Interview Since ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing After Racism Scandal

Stassi Schroeder is breaking her silence.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star was fired from the show earlier this year after it was discovered that Schroeder and co-star Kristen Doute called the police on Faith Stowers (the only Black member of the “Vanderpump” cast) to falsely claim she was the suspect police were seeking who’d been drugging and robbing victims. Schroeder admitted to the misdeed in a since-deleted but recently resurfaced 2018 podcast; Doute was also fired.

According to an announcement, Schroeder will be appearing on the new season of “The Tamron Hall Show” to share her side of the story.

“On Thursday, Sept. 17, in an exclusive interview, Stassi Schroeder speaks for the first time after being let go from the hit Bravo series ‘Vanderpump Rules’ — a result of her racially insensitive actions that resurfaced this past June,” reads an announcement from the “Tamron Hall Show”.

In addition, Schroeder “will discuss how the incident and recently announced pregnancy have reshaped her perspective on work and life.”

After her firing, Schroeder took to social media to address those “racially insensitive comments from my past,” declaring that it’s “important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.”

Claiming to have “grown significantly from the person I was then,” she apologized to Stowers, but admitted that “I do not expect forgiveness.”