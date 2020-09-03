Denise Richards Explains Why Her Eyes Were Red During The ‘Real Housewives’ Reunion

All eyes were on Denise Richards’ eyes during the recent “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” reunion.

Richards’ eyes were particularly red, which caused many on social media to question why.

Responding to one person, Richards explained that she had an allergic reaction to a face powder she used earlier on in the day.

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Reacts After Denise Richards Threatens To Share Text Messages: ‘Do It!’

“I am allergic to powder, I’ve tried so many. I hate it,” she wrote. “As soon as it’s used on my face, my eyes get bright red immediately. And my nose runs(so lovely) At first drops help, but as the day goes on, nothing does. If anyone knows of a makeup powder that could help please please let me know.”

She further explained that past makeup artists have had to use “cream shadows and blotting papers” to help with the reaction. Adding, “Any makeup artist that has worked with me & still works with me knows this about me & we would love any input on this.”

RELATED: Denise Richards And Her Husband Leave Kids To ‘Reconnect’ In Hotel For One Weekend A Month

Some fans were sceptical about her response while others jumped at her defence.