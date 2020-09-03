Caitlyn Jenner is the latest guest to pay a virtual visit to Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast, and she opened up about her journey from Olympic athlete and oft-married father to arguably the world’s most famous transgender celebrity.

During the conversation, Jenner reflected on her initial reluctance to confront her true identity.

“I was never comfortable with my identity, even as a very young kid,” Jenner told Lowe. “Parents would leave, I was fascinated by my sister’s clothes, never comfortable in my own shoes, fascinated with all that kind of stuff. But, you keep your mouth shut, you know?”

Growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, she said, transgender “wasn’t even a word back then. So, I found ways to just distract myself from those feelings.”

Athletics, she explained, was a “great way to prove your manhood,” even though her identity struggle “was always there.”

When she finally did confront those feeling she’d spent her life repressing, she admits that she turned the focus on herself.

“Those years, I was not a good parent,” she admitted. “I had four kids. I was too busy struggling with my own issues and my own self. I very much regret that, that I wasn’t there more for my young kids.”

Discussing her divorce from Kris Jenner, she insists that her transition had little to do with their split.

“After 23 years, Kris and I went our separate directions. My identity… it was not a big part of us separating. There [were] so many other bigger issues out there,” she explained, while admitting that her “frustration with myself” led her to be “a little bit shorter with her near the end.”

But at one point, “all of a sudden, we didn’t have any issues. You know, we just, you know, it was calm.”

Jenner also opened up about how she came to choose her new name, at one point considering Heather until her assistant suggested Caitlyn — and then introducing her new name to stepdaughter Kim Kardashian.

“She goes, ‘Oh, my God. What do I call you?’ I said, ‘Well, my name is Caitlyn.’ And she goes, ‘Good, you stayed with the K’s,'” Jenner recalled.

“I went, ‘No, I’m going with a C.’ Yes, I had to break it to her easily. I said, ‘There’s got to be a little separation between church and state.'”

Besides, she pointed out, if she had gone with Kaitlyn instead of Caitlyn, “the media would have gone crazy.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s “Literally! With Rob Lowe” interview can be heard in its entirety right here.