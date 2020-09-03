Charles Dance Hits The Beach In Italy With His Girlfriend

Charles Dance is in Venice, Italy for work, but the “Game of Thrones” alum took some time to enjoy the sunshine with his girlfriend.

Dance, 73, headed to Italy for the Venice Film Festival where his movie “The Book of Vision” will have its premiere.

During his downtime, the Tywin Lannister actor cooled off in the water with his girlfriend.

Who the woman with Dance is, is not clear. Dance was married to Joanna Haythorn for 33 years before divorcing in 2004. He then made headlines for dating actress Sophia Myles, 30 years his junior, before becoming engaged to Elenor Boorman. They split in 2012, shortly after the birth of their daughter.

Known as a ladies man, he also had a relationship with Gucci model Shambhala Marthe.