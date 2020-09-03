Miley Cyrus Reveals Dad Billy Ray Is Responsible For Head Injury At Age 2

Miley Cyrus sat down for an extensive, two-hour-long interview with “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, and one of the topics she touched on was an incident from her childhood.

“This is really bad but he can’t go to jail, I don’t think, because it’s a long enough time away,” she said, revealing an accidental injury she suffered when she was just 2 while with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“He had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad. And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked, and I didn’t, and I hit my head on the tree,” she explained. “It was bad… everyone’s asked me that for years. Maybe I’m thankful for it, I don’t know, maybe it knocked me into this identity or something.”

Cyrus revealed that her therapist thinks the head injury may be responsible for certain personality traits.

“I also have a tendency that if I know something’s stupid, I’ve just got to try it to know that it’s stupid. Which makes it stupid, because I already know about it,” she shared. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Is it better to know it’s dumb and do it, or to not know it’s dumb and do it?’ That’s the head injury.”

In fact, Cyrus also believes that her injury has affected her diet.

“I try to eat for my brain type, and not for my blood type,” she said. “So my brain type, I really need brakes on my brain. … But instead of going, I’m just totally impulsive and the most reactive person ever, I look and I go, ‘Well, my dad also slammed my head into a tree when I was 2.’ ”

Rogan’s interview of Cyrus can be seen in its entirety in the video above.