Mark Rylance Says Johnny Depp’s ‘Denial’ Is ‘Completely Believable’

After Amber Heard fought back against Johnny Depp with her own defamation suit, Depp’s co-star Mark Rylance is defending him.

It started when Depp served Heard with a $50 defamation suit in March 2019 over an op-ed she penned for the Washington Post. With the case set to got to trial in Jan. 2021, although Depp has requested it be delayed to film “Fantastic Beasts 3”, Heard then countersued the actor for $100 million.

Heard accused Depp of “orchestrating a false and defamatory smear campaign” against her. She also asked the court to throw out Depp’s case.

In a recent interview with The Times UK, Rylance only had nice things to say about his “Waiting For The Barbarians” co-star.

“My impression of him was a very loving and very sensitive and very trustworthy person,” Rylance said of Depp.

He added, “Intensely, intensely shy. You know? Like Daniel Day-Lewis and so many great actors are. The accusations that were around at the time we were making the film were of physical violence. And he obviously denied this and I found his denial completely believable. It didn’t seem to be part of his character at all.”