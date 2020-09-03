Luke Bryan Reveals He’s Stopping Production Of His Two Lane Beer Due To Pandemic

Luke Bryan has some sad news for fans of his Two Lane Lager.

Earlier this week, the “American Idol” judge took to social media to tell his 5.6 million Instagram followers that he he’s pausing production on his beer brand, which launched in March 2020.

“We know you love Two Lane Lager (almost as much as we love making it), which is why I’m so sorry to say we had to pause production due to COVID-19,” he wrote in the post.

As he told his fans, the production halt is only intended to be temporary.

“This was a difficult decision,” he acknowledged, “but don’t worry, we’ll be back in March, bigger and better than ever,” he continued. “Love y’all and appreciate your continued support.”

He concluded with “Cheers,” adding his signature.

The launch of Bryan’s beer brand came at an unfortunate time, just weeks before the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted my beer to get back to what it’s really all about,” he said during the brand’s launch. “Beer is all about sharing it with friends, sharing it in the outdoors and sharing it in a rural spot where you will never forget sharing that beer with somebody for the first time.”

The best seal of approval he received, he shared, came from his mom.

“At 7 o’clock every day, she opens a beer,” Bryan said. “It’s a home run for me: If I can get my mother to like my beer, it checks all the boxes.”

Two Lane Lager was initially rolled out in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, with an eventual plan of going nationwide.

“I built my music by playing the Southeast, working hard and gaining fans, one by one,” he said. “(I want to) grow it the good old-fashioned way, create a great beer and gain each beer fan, one by one.”