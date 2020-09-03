Taika Waititi Shares Hilarious Photo Of Trashed Hotel Room During 2-Week Hotel Quarantine With Young Daughters

Taika Waititi and his young daughters have recently returned to their native New Zealand, and are in the midst of the country’s mandatory two-week quarantine.

New Zealand, which has one of the lowest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, not only requires a 14-day quarantine, but that quarantine must be done within government-mandated facilities in specific hotels.

Waititi, who recently separated from wife Chelsea Winstanley, is currently at the halfway point of quarantine, along with the couple’s two daughters, Te Hinekahu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4.

RELATED: Taika Waititi To Direct New ‘Star Wars’ Film

Anyone wondering what it’s like to spend a week in lockdown with two children will get the answer from a photo the “Jojo Rabbit” director posted on Instagram.

“Day 7 of 14 day hotel quarantine in NZ,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of a completely trashed hotel room.

“One dad, two kids, everything going great…. until they found the ‘explode suitcases and trash everything’ button,” he added. “Looks like I got a couple of regular Led Zeppelins on my hands.”

Waititi was recently interviewed by the BBC, and opened up about what life has been like being cooped up in Los Angeles with his daughters.

“I’ve just let all of my rules and everything that I wanted to set up go out the window,” he said.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds And Taika Waititi Pretend They Have Never Heard Of Their 2011 Film ‘Green Lantern’

“So my message is, don’t worry, we’re all losing it and we’re all giving up,” he added. “I cannot be a school teacher as well as write all this other stuff and work on all these other things. I just can’t do that.”