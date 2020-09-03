Beyoncé Donates Another $1 Million To Help Out Black-Owned Small Businesses

Beyoncé has donated another $1 million to help Black-owned small businesses.

In July, the singer’s BeyGOOD foundation teamed up with the NAACP to start the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund, which will “help strengthen small businesses and ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses” through $10,000 grants to businesses in select cities.

On Wednesday, the foundation announced that a further $1 million is now being donated to help the fund.

“Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyoncé to help Black-owned small businesses. Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP,” BeyGOOD’s Instagram revealed.

The application cut off for the initial grants was at the end of July. No date for round 2 has formally been announced, but those interested will be able to apply here once it does open.

Earlier in the year, BeyGOOD joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey where they pledged $6 million towards mental health services for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.