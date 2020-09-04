Justin Bieber Does Drake A Huge Favour In DJ Khaled’s ‘Popstar’ Music Video

DJ Khaled just dropped his new music video for “Popstar”, featuring Drake and starring Justin Bieber.

The clip opened with Khaled hassling Drake to be in his music video, sending him clip after clip explaining how he couldn’t leave the country and that he should be helping him out.

“This guy is off his rocker,” Drizzy said. “Every five seconds on my phone [he’s] asking me for something.”

Drake then called upon his fellow Canadian Bieber for a little help, with the clip cutting to him surrounded by party people while living the popstar life.

Scooter Braun made an appearance in the vid, before Bieber’s wife Hailey also appeared in bed with the singer at the end when he figured out it was all just a dream.

This isn’t the first time Bieber and DJ Khaled have worked together, with them also being joined by Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne for the 2017 hit “I’m The One”.