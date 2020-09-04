Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Requests Almost $2 Million A Month In Spousal Support In Divorce

Dr. Dre‘s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is requesting a hefty sum amid their divorce. According to court documents obtained by ET, Young is seeking $1,936,399 (USD) in monthly spousal support, as well as attorney’s fees and costs totalling $5 million. ET has reached out to attorneys for Young and Dre for comment.

ET confirmed in June that Young filed for divorce. The two tied the knot in May 1996 and recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.

According to the documents, Young wants the spousal support to begin retroactively from Sept. 1, so she “can continue to enjoy the lifestyle she enjoyed during marriage.”

Attorneys for Young claim that she is “having difficulty paying her bills” and that the mogul, who controls all their assets, has “been exerting financial control” over his ex by “ordering his agents to scrutinize her bills” before he decides if he approves them or not.

While the papers state that Young does not work, her attorneys claim that she “played an important role” in Dre’s career and “was integral” to naming his record label Aftermath, and should be able to continue the lifestyle she had before their divorce. The document also goes into detail about their luxurious lifestyle, which includes five Los Angeles homes, a private jet, lavish cars, 12 security guards, seven housekeepers, a private chef and more.

Additionally, Young claims that Dre “kicked her out” of their Brentwood residence in the middle of the night in a “drunken rage” and has since been living at their Malibu residence. However, she claims that he has threatened to sell that home, and allegedly texts her to “not spend one more cent.”

Young also alleges that Dre has “undertaken an aggressive approach to this case, engaging in gamesmanship and no-holds-barred hyper-litigation simply because he can afford to.” She also claims he has cut off the only source funds available to her to pay for her case.

She also goes into detail about their premarital agreement, which she claims she was forced to sign “under extreme duress” on their wedding day. Young claims she was never provided with a copy of the prenup she signed and “only begrudgingly — and after multiple requests and a delay of two months — received a copy.”

Meanwhile, Forbes reports that Dre was worth $800 million as of 2019. This fortune is due in part to his successful headphone line, Beats By Dr. Dre, which Apple acquired for $3 billion in 2014.

Young was formerly married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

MORE FROM ET:

Dr. Dre Takes a Knee With Colin Kaepernick

Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files for Divorce After 24-Year Marriage

Eminem and Dr. Dre Show Their Support for 50 Cent at His Walk of Fame Ceremony