Brie Larson Reveals Reason She Said No To Playing Captain Marvel At First

Brie Larson revealed she almost said no to playing Captain Marvel.

The actress spoke about her failed auditions once again in an “Audition Storytime Part 2” video on her YouTube channel.

Larson explained how she was shooting “Kong: Skull Island” when Marvel got in touch about playing the part.

She said she originally thought, Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that.

RELATED: Brie Larson Reveals The Roles She Didn’t Get In Latest YouTube Vlog

They then called a couple of months later; she politely declined again.

“I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me,” she recalled thinking at the time. “It was beyond my comprehension.”

Larson said she eventually had a meeting with them and was “very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about. It felt very progressive.”

RELATED: Brie Larson Reveals She Secretly Climbed The Grand Teton

“I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it,” Larson continued. “They were, like, all female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible.”

See more in the clip above.