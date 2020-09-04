Priyanka Lip-Syncs Her Way To The First-Ever ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Crown

Canada officially has a new queen.

It was a hard-fought final battle, but in the end, Priyanka came away with the crown on the first season of “Canada’s Drag Race”.

RELATED: ‘Drag Race’ Superstars Virtually Collab With ‘Backyard Envy’ For Garden Tips And Tricks

The finale featured Priyanka, along with the two other remaining drag queens, Rita Baga and Scarlett BoBo.

All three slayed their task of recording their own verses of RuPaul’s song “You Wear It Well.”

WARNING: This song contains high levels of slay and fierce. 100% guaranteed to get stuck in your head. Listen at your own risk. Here’s “U Wear It Well” by Ru Paul ft. @ritabagaz, @thequeenpri and @ItsScarlettBobo 🎵💗 #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/k0qOFjJBQX — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) September 4, 2020

After much drama, the judges — unable to decide which two should move on to the final lip-sync challenge — decided to have all three compete.

The queens worked it to Love Inc.’s “You’re a Superstar”, and once again they all killed it, leaving the judges to make a very tough decision.

But in the end, it had to be Priyanka taking the crown.

She’s a winner, baby!

Condragulations to Canada’s First Drag Superstar ❤️👑#CanadasDragRace is now streaming on @CraveCanada. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/RaoNiSppBI — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) September 4, 2020

“I’m living proof that hard work pays off, and that even when you make mistakes, you can still be a winner,” Priyanka said as she was given her crown and sceptre. “To the kids who are watching, I know you used to watch me somewhere else, but now I’m home. I’m Canada’s first-ever Drag Superstar! I’m rich! And I get to represent the country all around the world. I’m so thankful, I’m so proud to be Canadian. I’m going to make this country so proud.”

RELATED: Things Get Ultra Steamy On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue’

On Twitter, fans went wild.

This is now the Supreme Court#CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/MHjrQPtcmA — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 4, 2020

LOOK AT THE EXCELLENCE THAT WON THIS YEAR! CONGRATS PRIYANKA #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/9IhFEvVX4d — 👼🏻 (@cherubottom) September 4, 2020