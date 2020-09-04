Robert Downey Jr. Says He’s ‘All Done’ With The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fans still hoping Robert Downey Jr. will return as Tony Stark can stop.

This week, the “Avengers: Endgame” star appeared on the “Smartless” podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes.

At one point in the conversation, Bateman asked, “I’m assuming that the Marvel thing is at a slower speed now, or are you done with that now?”

“That’s all done,” Downey told him.

Last year, though, Deadline reported that Downey may in fact have a cameo in the upcoming “Black Widow”, which is set before the events of the last “Avengers” film.

The cameo is unconfirmed, though ComicBook.com suggested it could possibly involve deleted scenes from previous Marvel films.

The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. 🦌 👦 @NXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 12, 2020

In the meantime, Downey is producing the upcoming Netflix series “Sweet Tooth”, based on the comic by Jeff Lemire.