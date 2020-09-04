Prince Harry Chats To Athletes About The Power Of Sport In New ‘Rising Phoenix’ Video

Prince Harry features in a new clip promoting the Netflix documentary “Rising Phoenix”.

The film explores the origins of the Paralympic Games and was planned in conjunction with the 2020 Games in Tokyo, which were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A newly released video shows Harry chatting to athletes — the U.S.’s Tatyana McFadden and Matt Stutzman, Italy’s Bebe Vio, France’s Jean-Baptiste Alaize and South Africa’s Ntando Mahlangu — via Zoom.

RELATED: Prince Harry Says ‘Rising Phoenix’ Documentary Is A Story ‘The World Needs Right Now’

Harry says in the clip, “With COVID and everything else that is happening at the moment, your stories and the strength that you guys show, is incredible and that needs to be seen more.

“It needs to be spoken about more, to try and get rid of the stereotyping to get rid of those preconceptions,” he adds.

“My biggest hope is that people will watch this film and go, ‘No matter how hard my life is, no matter how hard a day or a week can be, this is what I aspire to, not just for me but for my family and all the loved ones around me.’”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Change The Title Of Sussex Royal

“It is that element that I think will end up changing the world, so well done and thank you very much.”

“Rising Phoenix” premiered August 26 on Netflix.