Khloe Kardashian Plans Epic Social-Distancing Birthday Parade For Sis Kourtney

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is returning with the second half of its 18th season, and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode demonstrates the lengths the sisters will go to celebrate each other’s milestones.

In the new clip, Khloe Kardashian puts together a surprise birthday bash to celebrate sis Kourtney’s 41st birthday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a traditional birthday celebration is off the table, so Khloe improvises and comes up with a clever solution that includes social distancing: a parade of vehicles — decked out with balloons and decorations — that drives to her home in celebration of her big day.

RELATED: Scott Disick Confirms Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Back Together With Instagram Comment

“So it’s Kourtney’s birthday and we are going to drive by Kourt’s house, blasting birthday music, honking horns, annoying all the neighbours, and everybody did such a great job decorating their cars,” says Khloe in a confessional.

At one point, Khloe is seen enlisting Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick as a conspirator. “I need your help to get your mommy out the front door,” Khloe tells her. “But don’t ruin the surprise!”

When the caravan heads to its destination, Khloe is like a general leading her troops — albeit one wearing a bunny-eared mask — as she yells orders into a bullhorn.

“Everybody line up and get ready for the car parade!” she bellows.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Asks Khloe Kardashian To Move Into His L.A. Home With Daughter True In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Fans can see more when the 18th season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” returns on Thursday, Sept. 17.