Usher Announces 2021 Las Vegas Residency: ‘I Can’t Wait!’

Usher is heading to Las Vegas in 2021.

The singer announced his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening Friday, July 16, and reassured fans he’d be belting out all his old hits, as well as some more recent songs.

“2020 has been extremely complicated — we’ve suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social,” Usher told Rolling Stone. “So I’m really excited to be able to know that I’m in the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas.”

Usher said he wanted to create a “fully immersive” show for his fans, telling the publication: “Since I was 21 years old, I’ve really anticipated getting to go to Vegas and play the shows the way that they did in the early days.

“The vibe of Las Vegas is everything on steroids — the best clubs, the best shows, the best food, all of it. To finally be able to get this opportunity, to share myself, and also to share my history with my audience, I can’t wait for it.”

Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment also confirmed they’d be donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL), with funding going toward programs for underserved youth.

“[UNL] has been a real passion for almost 22 years now, and being able to continue to mentor and prepare young men and women from underserved communities — that right there is my hard work that goes into really helping people to have a greater life, greater opportunities, understand that they can be entrepreneurs,” Usher continued. “Every time that I’ve done anything, I always try my hardest to intertwine for-profit and for-purpose at the same time, and this is an opportunity for me to do.”

The star spoke about his exciting news on Friday’s “Good Morning America”.

He gushed, “It’s something that I’ve been talking about for years with my family and my fans.

“To be able to go back in time and do the earlier songs as well as new music, up close and personal is really something that I’m looking forward to.”

Usher also confirmed he’s expecting a baby with his girlfriend, music exec Jenn Goicoechea, during the interview.

