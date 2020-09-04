Tyra Banks Is Hoping To ‘Spice It Up’ On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tyra Banks is the new host of “Dancing with the Stars” but she’s not looking to make big changes.

Speaking to The Wrap, the veteran host of shows like “America’s Next Top Model” and “America’s Got Talent” talked about what fans can expect from the new season of the reality dance competition.

“So it’s not like I’m coming in and saying, ‘Oh, everything has to change,'” she said of the “new creative direction” touted by producers.

Banks continued, “It’s just about some rejuvenation, some things that we’re adding to kind of spice it up. But by no means am I coming in with a sledgehammer.”

She added that part of the goal is to “bring the young audience”: “It is my job to endear America to not just me, but to this show. Because it is the same show. It is a different ringmaster, but it is still the show that they know and love.”

The supermodel also talked about the intense COVID-19 precautions the show is taking as part of the production.

“It’s a pretty thick manual of a lot of precautions that the team is taking into effect,” she said.

“Dancing with the Stars” premieres its new season on Sept. 14.