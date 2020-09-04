Drake Shows SZA Big Love For New Music Video ‘Hit Different’

The SZA drought is over – she’s back with the music video for her single “Hit Different”.

Stars like Drake are loving the new track. The singer gave a shout-out to the new hit with a screenshot of the video in his Instagram Story and the caption: “Solana is the chefs kiss”.

Photo: @champagnepapi/Instagram

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign joins SZA on the new track, introducing the song with a repeated chorus of the title: “Hit different, hit different, hit different”.

SZA dances in a variety of outfits, including one that is a little “Carrie”-esque, in a car junkyard, a wheat field, and a barn.

Just wanted to start sharing stuff🥴🥺.. first time directing ..thank you to everyone involved that brought my heart to life .. thank u for putting up w me #TDE. 🙏🏾dump on the way 🕊 https://t.co/y9hLn1wX4c pic.twitter.com/HmNcisLwAn — SZA (@sza) September 4, 2020

Watch the new video above.

“Hit Different” is the newest project from the singer. Her last release was her 2017 album Ctrl.

