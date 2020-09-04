‘GMA’ Pays Tribute To Michael Strahan’s Dad Gene, Who Passed Away At 83

The “Good Morning America” family’s thoughts are with co-anchor Michael Strahan.

On Friday, Strahan’s father Gene will be laid to rest after passing away at the age of 83 this week.

This morning, we’re celebrating the life of Michael Strahan’s father Gene Willie Strahan who will be laid to rest today. Our thoughts are with his family during this time. pic.twitter.com/flpLvx5gjT — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2020

“We wanted to take a moment to say our thoughts and our prayers are with our colleague Michael Strahan and his family. His father Gene Willie Strahan Sr. is being laid to rest today,” Amy Robach said on Friday’s show. “He was born in 1937 … the first of nine children to receive a high school diploma. Enlisting in the U.S. army in 1955, Gene rose to become a major and serve with the 82nd Airborne Division.”

She continued, “Gene married wife Louise in 1957 and they ‘spent 63 wonderful years together bringing up six children.’ To Michael, Louise, and the entire Strahan family, we want you to know our hearts are with you today. We love you, Michael.”

Strahan hasn’t commented on his father’s death publicly yet, but in June he celebrated Father’s Day with a touching post about his dad.