Michael Strahan Opens Up About The Death Of His Father Gene: ‘Hug Your Parents’

Michael Strahan is breaking his silence after the death of his father.

On Friday, Strahan’s father Gene was laid to rest after passing away at the age of 83.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the “Good Morning America” co-anchor opened up about his dad.

“It’s been a little over a week since I lost my hero and it’s still hard to believe my dad is no longer with us physically but I know his spirit lives on thru me and the rest of the family,” he wrote.

He continued, “Nobody is perfect but he was perfect for me and I’m so grateful that he was my dad. Without him I’m not sure where I’d be but I know I wouldn’t have anything close to the life I have now. Love you Dad and I’m honoured to be your son!!”

Finally, Strahan said, “Take time to hug your parents, spouse and kids. Let them know how you feel and don’t take it for granted that they automatically know that you love them.”

Last week, Strahan’s “GMA” colleagues paid tribute to him and his father.

This morning, we’re celebrating the life of Michael Strahan’s father Gene Willie Strahan who will be laid to rest today. Our thoughts are with his family during this time. pic.twitter.com/flpLvx5gjT — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2020

“We wanted to take a moment to say our thoughts and our prayers are with our colleague Michael Strahan and his family. His father Gene Willie Strahan Sr. is being laid to rest today,” Amy Robach said on Friday’s show. “He was born in 1937 … the first of nine children to receive a high school diploma. Enlisting in the U.S. army in 1955, Gene rose to become a major and serve with the 82nd Airborne Division.”

She continued, “Gene married wife Louise in 1957 and they ‘spent 63 wonderful years together bringing up six children.’ To Michael, Louise, and the entire Strahan family, we want you to know our hearts are with you today. We love you, Michael.”

In June, Strahan celebrated Father’s Day with a touching post about his dad.