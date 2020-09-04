‘The View’ Bosses Talk Sara Haines’ Return, Reveal Plans For Meghan McCain’s Maternity Leave

Sara Haines is set to return to “The View” as a permanent co-host; the show’s bosses have now spoken out about her eagerly anticipated comeback.

Haines, who worked on the show from 2016 to 2018, returning occasionally following Abby Huntsman’s departure, will be back as the show returns next week for its 24th season.

The star previously left the show to join “GMA 3: Strahan, Sara and Keke”, which has since been cancelled.

“I grew up watching ‘The View’, and what this show stands for — different women, different backgrounds and different points of view – just speaks to my soul,” said Haines in a press release. “I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss, and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honour. I feel very lucky.”

Senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin told Deadline that Haines “is great in either place, which is rare to have somebody who is able to deal with such complex topics that we talk about on ‘The View’, and give a perspective that is smart. She brings a lot of zest to the conversation, in addition to being very relatable at the same time.”

Brian Teta, the show’s executive producer, said that Haines “brings such a thoughtful viewpoint and such warmth and energy and humour, all things that make a lot of sense to have her back at the table.”

He added that, with the U.S. presidential election coming up, they want to make sure “that we have every viewpoint accounted for, including the conservative side,” given Meghan McCain’s plans to go on maternity leave.

McCain will be on “The View” for the start of the season and will not have a replacement once she takes a break, Teta confirmed.

However, he added, “We will have a lot of good guests on the show and maybe a couple of surprise guest hosts.”

“The election is our Super Bowl, so we are excited about our hosts covering this very consequential moment,” McLoughlin shared as November 3 nears.

“But I think that what evolves over the season — we were at the intersection of politics, the pandemic and the racial justice movement, and we’re always reflecting the national conversation, which gives you a unique position in daytime. The focus will continue to be that as long as that is the conversation that people are having.”

“The View” is kicking off the first month of season 24 with an impressive lineup of newsmakers, celebrities, and politicians, including Michael Cohen, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Jane Fonda, Robin Roberts, former Ohio Governor John Kasich, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Brian Stelter, Janelle Monáe and Gabourey Sidibe, Evan Rachel Wood and Chelsea Clinton.