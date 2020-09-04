Prince Jackson Reveals Real Name, Dodges Questions About Father’s Molestation Allegations In TV Interview

Prince Jackson appeared on British daytime talk show “This Morning”, and made a surprising revelation.

Host Eamonn Holmes introduced the son of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson as “Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.”

As they chatted, Holmes asked, “Being a Michael Jackson yourself, being the son of Michael Jackson, gosh, that must place an incredible burden, a sense of expectation, on your shoulders when people meet you.”

“I appreciate what you said, ‘being a Michael Jackson,’ not a lot of people know that that’s my name, and I’m very proud to share the same name as my father,” he said.

“Sharing such a powerful name, I don’t want to say there is pressure or a weight because that has a negative connotation, but there is this legacy that my father worked very hard to build and maintain,” he added.

Holmes’ questioning took a bit of a turn when he asked Jackson about the allegations of child molestation that dogged his father for years, documented in the controversial film “Leaving Neverland”.

“But Michael, you know by being involved with children in your father’s name as well, that’s a controversial issue and a lot of people will be sensitive to that,” said Holmes, discussing Jackson’s work with children’s charities. “At times you must face criticism. How often are you in the position where you feel you have to defend your father?”

Jackson, however, steered the conversation in a different direction.

“I’m very appreciative of my father’s fans and they’ve just been very supportive of us,” Jackson declared. “For me, I’ve been very focused on the Heal Los Angeles endeavour. There’s a lot of people that need help, especially right now with the COVID-19 pandemic going on. There’s a lot of underserved communities that don’t have access to nutrition. There’s a lot of healthcare heroes that we feel are not getting the appreciation they need.”

Jackson’s interview with “This Morning” can be viewed in its entirety above.