Prince William Thanks First Responders With Online Tribute: ‘They Showcase The Very Best Our Country Has To Offer’

Prince William is showing his gratitude to emergency responders for their hard work in an online tribute, People reports.

Speaking at a special online festival of thanksgiving for first responders, he told them, “On behalf of my family, I want to thank you all for your hard work, your determination and your courage – you are a tremendous source of pride for our country and we’ll be forever grateful for all that you do.”

The Emergency Services Festival of Thanksgiving (999 festival) was to take place in Northern Ireland but was switched to a virtual format due to the ongoing pandemic.

The former air ambulance pilot continued, “Having had the privilege of working alongside emergency responders, I’ve always been struck by the remarkable can-do attitude in the face of even the gravest emergencies. They showcase the very best our country has to offer.”

The festival reveals that more than 300 front-line workers have lost their lives in the United Kingdom to COVID-19. William added, “Tragically, some will pay the ultimate price as a result of their efforts in the line of duty. While others will experience lasting effects to their physical health or mental well-being.”

The prince concluded his speech by reminding everyone, “We all have a responsibility to do what we can to support the community and remember their efforts to keep us safe.”