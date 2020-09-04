Mr. Rogers’ Widow Shares Scathing Opinion Of Trump: ‘I Think He’s Just A Horrible Person’

Mr. Rogers was known for asking children “Won’t you be by neighbour?” on his iconic PBS children’s series.

However, the widow of the late Fred Rogers — who died in 2003 — has singled out one person she definitely doesn’t want as a neighbour: U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, 92-year-old Joanne Rogers shared her scathing opinion of the current occupant of the White House.

“I think he’s just a horrible person,” she said of Trump.

“Fred tried to stay pretty quiet about politics, basically because his program was for children,” she said of why her late husband tended to avoid discussing politics, but explained she felt no need to withhold her two cents.

“I’m alone now,” she said. “I don’t do a program for children.”

If Trump is re-elected for a second term, “I will probably go into mourning,” she admitted. “I can’t even imagine. I would feel so badly.”

Asked why she’s come to feel that way about the president, Rogers didn’t hold back. “I think maybe the fact that Mr. Trump seldom tells the truth,” she said. “If he does, it’s just a fluke, I think. But the fact [is] that I can’t believe anything he says, not even the simplest thing.”

She added, “This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill.”