Kelly Clarkson Marks 18th Anniversary Of ‘American Idol’ Win: ‘It Changed My Life’

Kelly Clarkson tweeted about “American Idol” Friday to mark 18 years since she won the show.

The singer, who beat Justin Guarini to be crowned the winner of the first season of the show back in 2002, admitted the experience changed her life.

Clarkson, who was a cocktail waitress at the time, shared, “18 years ago today was the finale of the first season of ‘American Idol’ and it changed my life!

“I’m still hustlin’ 18 years later because I know I am blessed to have the opportunities and I still love my purpose!

“Seek out what keeps that fire in you burning,” she added.

18 years ago today was the finale of the first season of American Idol and it changed my life! I’m still hustlin 18 years later because I know I am blessed to have the opportunities and I still love my purpose! Find your purpose! Seek out what keeps that fire in you burning 🔥 ❤️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 4, 2020

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Has An ‘Unbelievable’ New EMF Cover

Clarkson’s comments come after she spoke to People about her time on “American Idol”, admitting it wasn’t always the easiest.

“Everyone looks at talent shows on TV now like it’s normal. It was not normal my first season and a lot of people didn’t like it,” she told the magazine. “It was not fun in the beginning.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sings Aretha Franklin’s ‘Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)’

“It’s like that Rascal Flatts song. Like, ‘God Bless the Broken Road’,” Clarkson, who is now a coach on “The Voice”, as well as hosting her own talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and having a successful music career, went on. “Because it’s really cool, where it’s brought me.”