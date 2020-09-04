Queen Elizabeth Is Opening A Drive-In Theatre At Her Country Estate

Enjoy a movie night in royal style.

Queen Elizabeth is turning her Sandringham Estate country home into a drive-in movie theatre for the public to attend.

The Sandringham website lists a selection of films set to play the weekend o Sept. 25, including “1917”, “Toy Story”, “A Star is Born”, “Grease” and more.

The drive-in is just one of a number of events the estate is hosting this fall, including the chance to meet the head gardener on a tour, apple picking at the orchard, a light trail at night and more.

According to People, it is unlikely the Queen will be attending any of the movie screenings, as she is currently spending time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and typically heads back to Buckingham Palace at the beginning of October.