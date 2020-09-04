Anna Faris Is Leaving ‘Mom’ Ahead Of Season 8

When “Mom” returns to TV, it will be missing one of its stars.

ET Canada has confirmed that Anna Faris is departing the show ahead of its eighth season.

RELATED: Anna Faris Reveals She And Her Family ‘Were Saved’ From Carbon Monoxide Over Thanksgiving

Far has played Christy on the show for the past seven seasons opposite Allison Janney, who plays her mother Bonnie.

The show is currently on hiatus due to the pandemic, but is scheduled to go back into production in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

“The past seven years on ‘Mom’ have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Farris said in a statement to ET Canada. “I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

RELATED: Anna Faris Confirms Engagement And Shares Why She Wants To Officiate Her Own Wedding

“From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy,” WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Prods. added. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

According to Deadline, Faris’ exit was finalized early into the hiatus, despite being signed to a two-year contract in spring 2019.

Janney will continue on as the show’s sole lead, and Faris’ absence will be addressed in the upcoming season.

ET Canada has reached out to reps for comment.