’48 Hours Suspicion’ Uncovers Chilling New Information About Mysterious Disappearance Of Carole Baskin’s Former Husband

Before Carole Baskin shows off her ballroom moves on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars”, a new investigation from “48 Hours Suspicion” will uncover some “startling new information” connected to the mysterious disappearance of the “Tiger King” subject’s former husband Don Lewis.

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic, currently imprisoned after being found guilty of attempting to put a hit on rival Baskin, contended throughout the Netflix docuseries that Baskin murdered Lewis, allegations that Baskin continues to deny (local law enforcement has said that Baskin “is neither a suspect nor a person of interest” in Lewis’s disappearance).

Now, Trish Farr-Payne is coming forward to claim that her ex-husband Kenny Farr, who worked as a handyman for Lewis and Baskin, may have been connected to Lewis’s disappearance.

In her interview for the “48 Hours” spinoff, Farr-Payne recalls that two days before Lewis was reported missing, her then-husband told her: “Don’s gone, and I don’t want you talking about him.”

According to Farr-Payne, a large, padlocked freezer suddenly appeared on her front porch then soon vanished.

“How long after Don disappeared did the freezer disappear?” asks correspondent Richard Schlesinger.

“About a week after Don disappeared,” Farr-Payne says.

The reason she waited years to tell authorities about the freezer, she says, was because she was “afraid for my kids. You know, I had my kids. I was afraid for them. I was more afraid for them than anything.”

After Farr told her “Don’s gone,” she added, “Everything started kinda coming together. Kenny’s got Don’s van. Kenny’s got Don’s guns. Don’s gone and I knew Don was gone the day before he was supposedly missing. It — something wasn’t right.”

Farr-Payne also recalled a subsequent argument, claiming Farr issued a chilling threat. “Kenny had threatened to put me in a grinder, he said, ‘If you try to leave me again, I’m gonna put you in the grinder, like I did Don.'”

“In a meat grinder?” asked Schlesinger.

“Yeah,” said Farr-Payne.

“Do you remember what you thought when he said that?” asked Schlesinger.

“I thought he was tellin’ the truth. At that time. I thought, you know, at least that is probably the turnin’ point where I knew —I knew deep down that Kenny has some part in Don’s not ever coming back. I knew then for sure,” said Farr-Payne.

The sheriff’s office has had no comment other than to say there are currently no suspects or persons of interest in Don Lewis’ disappearance.

“48 Hours Suspicion” has been unable to reach Kenny Farr for comment.

“The Tiger King Mystery” will air on “48 Hours Suspicion” on Wednesday, Sept. 9.