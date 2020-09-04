’48 Hours Suspicion’ Uncovers Info About Mysterious Disappearance Of Carole Baskin’s Former Husband

Before Carole Baskin shows off her ballroom moves on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars”, a new investigation from “48 Hours Suspicion” will uncover some “startling new information” connected to the mysterious disappearance of the “Tiger King” subject’s former husband Don Lewis.

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic, currently imprisoned after being found guilty of attempting to put a hit on rival Baskin, contended throughout the Netflix docuseries that Baskin murdered Lewis, allegations that Baskin continues to deny (local law enforcement has said that Baskin “is neither a suspect nor a person of interest” in Lewis’s disappearance).

Now, Trish Farr-Payne is coming forward to claim that her ex-husband Kenny Farr, who worked as a handyman for Lewis and Baskin, may have been connected to Lewis’s disappearance.

In her interview for the “48 Hours” spinoff, Farr-Payne recalls that two days before Lewis was reported missing, her then-husband told her: “Don’s gone, and I don’t want you talking about him.”

According to Farr-Payne, a large, padlocked freezer suddenly appeared on her front porch then soon vanished.

“How long after Don disappeared did the freezer disappear?” asks correspondent Richard Schlesinger.

“About a week after Don disappeared,” Farr-Payne says.

The reason she waited years to tell authorities about the freezer, she says, was because she was “afraid for my kids. You know, I had my kids. I was afraid for them. I was more afraid for them than anything.”

“The Tiger King Mystery” will air on “48 Hours Suspicion” on Wednesday, Sept. 9.