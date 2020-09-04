Carly Pearce On Her CMA Nomination For Song Of The Year: I’m ‘Really Proud Of That One’

Carly Pearce still can’t believe her recent nominations for some big CMA Awards.

The country singer, 30, joined “The Kelleigh Bannen Show” on Apple Music Country and gushed about what it feels like to be nominated for Song Of The Year for “Even Though I’m Leaving” beside Luke Combs, Musical Event Of The Year for her collab with Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Music Video Of The Year (“I Hope Your Happy Now”) and New Artist Of The Year.

“I really can’t believe it,” Pearce gushed.

But her nod in Song Of The Year means more this year, “I have to say that obviously all of the other categories are so special, especially New Artist, but to be nominated as a songwriter solely, that just did something to me.”

She added, “I don’t know how to explain it, but I was really, really proud of that one.”

Ahead of the awards, Pearce will drop a new single, “Next Girl”, all about the red flags in a new relationship.

“I feel like the song is almost like preparation and also like an anthem of just like this has nothing…” she said. “We as women think it has to do with us. It has nothing to do with us and everything to do with them.”

The CMA Awards will take place Sept. 16.

See the full list of CMA nominations here.