Justin and Hailey Bieber Joined By Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker For Couples Vacation

Justin and Hailey Bieber have coupled up with their friends Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker for an A-list getaway in Idaho.
Escaping city life, the group hit up The Coeur d’Alene Resort, famed for its hiking trails, luxurious accommodations and water sports.
RELATED: Justin Bieber Does Drake A Huge Favour In DJ Khaled’s ‘Popstar’ Music Video
Also joining in on the fun was Justin’s long-time road manager, Ryan Good.
Jenner and her NBA basketball-player beau confirmed their romance in mid-August.
Phoenix Suns star Booker previously dated Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend.
RELATED: Hailey Bieber Reveals What Really Annoys Her About Husband Justin Bieber
After getting tired of walking, Hailey and Justin jumped into a golf cart to give their feet a break.
The model was in charge of driving the cart while her music star husband took care of business on his phone.
RELATED: Justin And Hailey Bieber Purchase Mansion Worth $26 Million In Beverly Hills
It’s been a busy time for the Biebers, after recently purchasing a mansion worth $26 million In Beverly Hills.
The 11,000-square foot property is fit with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and sits on 2.5 acres of land.