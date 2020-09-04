Justin and Hailey Bieber Joined By Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker For Couples Vacation

Justin and Hailey Bieber have coupled up with their friends Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker for an A-list getaway in Idaho.

Escaping city life, the group hit up The Coeur d’Alene Resort, famed for its hiking trails, luxurious accommodations and water sports.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber — BACKGRID

Also joining in on the fun was Justin’s long-time road manager, Ryan Good.

Jenner and her NBA basketball-player beau confirmed their romance in mid-August.

Phoenix Suns star Booker previously dated Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend.

After getting tired of walking, Hailey and Justin jumped into a golf cart to give their feet a break.

Justin and Hailey — BACKGRID

The model was in charge of driving the cart while her music star husband took care of business on his phone.

It’s been a busy time for the Biebers, after recently purchasing a mansion worth $26 million In Beverly Hills.

The 11,000-square foot property is fit with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and sits on 2.5 acres of land.