Rachael Leigh Cook Jokes You Can Tell ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Just Turned 25

“The Baby-Sitters Club” just celebrated its 25th birthday and star Rachael Leigh Cook has one thing to say: “You can tell.”

“Oh my god, so ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ movie can fully rent a car? That’s crazy,” Cook told ET Canada. “You can tell [that it’s 25 years old]. Let’s be very real with each other, no one is like, ‘No, that movie looks 10 years old.’”

The 1995 comedy that was based on Ann M. Martin’s novel series of the same name is all about seven junior-high-school girls who organize a daycare camp for children while experiencing classic growing pains of their own. Director Melanie Mayron made her directorial debut with the film that received mostly positive reviews from movie critics.

RELATED: Rachael Leigh Cook Officially Calls ‘Nice Kevin’ Her Boyfriend For The First Time

Since then, the beloved story has been rebooted for a TV series on Netflix.

“I’m so glad to hear the reboot is as beautifully done as it is, and I love that it’s a series because it was based off a series of books,” Cook said. “I think it’s probably much more suited for a TV series than it was a standalone movie to be honest with you.”

“I’ve spoken with Malia Baker, who now plays Mary Anne Spier, about all the highs and lows of being cast as Mary Anne and being a Mary Anne in life, and she’s the most lovely young woman. She’s absolutely the Mary Anne that we all need and deserve, and I cannot wait to share the series with my daughter,” she added.

Cook has yet to make an appearance on the show but says she’d love to make a cameo if a character fits her personality.

“I’d absolutely love to, but my phone is not ringing. Mary Anne doesn’t have a mom, and I’m not really a Dawn’s mom. But come season 12, if they want someone to come in and be a guidance counsellor and just drop some knowledge, I’d be so down for that.”

Until then, Cook is busy wearing numerous hats for her new rom-com flick “Love, Guaranteed,” which tells the story of a lawyer at a small firm who’s representing a high-paying client who wants to sue a dating app that guarantees love.

RELATED: Rachael Leigh Cook Falls In Love With Damon Wayans Jr. In Netflix’s ‘Love Guaranteed’

And while “guaranteed” is in the title, Cook wants to ensure everyone knows that does not mean you’ll find your soulmate by simply watching the film.

“I can’t promise anything because if this movie has taught me anything, it’s that the word, ‘guaranteed’ is legally binding, so I need to close my mouth, but I do promise you nothing other than we did everything we could to bring you a very classic romantic comedy, and I can, with 99 per cent certainty, promise you that we delivered that.”

Watch “Love, Guaranteed” Sept 3 only on Netflix.