Nickelodeon Removes ‘Made By Maddie’ From Lineup After Controversy Surrounding ‘Hair Love’ Similarities

Nickelodeon is making some changes to their children’s show lineup.

The network will pull their animated series, “Made By Maddie”, after many social media users pointed out the similarities between its characters and the Oscar-winning short “Hair Love”.

“Made By Maddie” was supposed to premiere this month on the preschool channel Nick Jr. But after watching a trailer, the series was met with backlash as it follows an 8-year-old Black girl who uses her fashion sense and design skills to solve problems and is always sporting a pink hair bow. “Hair Love” is about little Zuri, a Black youngster, who had her father do her hair for the first time, using a pink headband.

Earlier this year, “Hair Love”, won co-director by Matthew A. Cherry an Oscar for Animated Short.

“‘Made by Maddie’ is a show we acquired several years ago from Silvergate Media, a renowned production company we have previously worked with on other series. Since announcing the show’s premiere date this week, we have been listening closely to the commentary, criticism and concern coming from both viewers and members of the creative community,” Nickelodeon said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network added, “In response, and out of respect to all voices in the conversation, we are removing the show from our schedule as we garner further insight into the creative journey of the show. We are grateful to Silvergate Media for all of their work. And we hold Matthew A. Cherry and the wonderful and inspiring ‘Hair Love’ in the highest regard.”

Watch “Hair Love” below: