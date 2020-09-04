Melissa Rivers Offers Sweet Tribute To Mom Joan Rivers 6 Years After Her Passing

On Sept. 4, 2014, the world lost one of the funniest, most original voices in comedy when Joan Rivers passed away unexpectedly at age 81.

Marking the sixth anniversary of that sad day, the comedian’s daughter, Melissa Rivers, took to social media to share a sweet tribute.

“It’s hard to believe that my mother has been gone for six years now,” she wrote in the caption to a mother-daughter pic she shared on Instagram. RELATED: Melissa Rivers Says Her Mom Joan Rivers Would Be ‘So Happy’ Wearing A Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘It Hides A Multitude Of Flaws’ “Not a day goes by where I don’t think about her — her words still guide me and of course make me laugh,” she added before concluding, “I miss her dearly.”

Three years ago, Rivers opened up about the loss of her mom on the third anniversary of her passing in an exclusive interview with ET Canada’s Roz Weston.

“I think people expected me to have a very heightened grief process, maybe because it was public, maybe because people felt such an attachment to our family and to my mother. The loss of her was so palpable to so many people – but I believe that grief is normal,” she said. “I think I’m right where I should be at three years.”

RELATED: Melissa Rivers Opens Up About Relationship With Her Late Mom, Joan Rivers

Despite mother and daughter both being involved in show business, Rivers insisted their relationship was pretty typical.

“I’m lucky that I had a great relationship with my mom but it was very normal,” she added. “We had our ups and downs and our disagreements and our arguments… It was the best mother-daughter relationship because it was so normal.”