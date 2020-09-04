Prince William Became A ‘Fan Of House Music’ While In Ibiza With Kate Middleton

New details about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s time on Ibiza are coming to light.
While it has been some time since the couple has been able to attend the club, in the early days of their romance, the couple would head to the Spanish island where Kate’s uncle owned a home.
Party organizer Tony Truman recently revealed new details about their time on the island while paying tribute to DJ Erick Morillo, who died on Sept. 1.
“HRH Prince William came to Ibiza & I had the pleasure to help arrange his party plans while on the Island with Kate & their entourage,” Truman said in an Instagram post.
“I asked Eric & (Pacha director) @francisco_ferrerfr to look after him,” he said. “They obviously done a great job as the next day I get a call from HRH William (like u casually do) and Wills says thank you Tony I was not a fan of house music until last night & your friend Eric was amazing 🎧🎉🎧 now I love it 🙏🏻”
“I was blown away not just by Willls casually calling me, but that Eric had got the Royal RnB loving posse into House Music 👏🏼👏🏼”
William and Kate were known for letting their hair down in the early days of their relationship. London DJ Sam Young spoke to People before their 2011 wedding about the couple’s dance style at an Austrian wedding he played.
“She can dance all night long,” he said of Kate. “She didn’t sit down once.”
He added, “I was playing everything from ’80s Motown to chart songs and 1950s and ’60s rock and roll songs so she was getting swung about on the dance floor by her mates.”