John Legend Is ‘So Ready’ To Pass On His Sexiest Man Alive Title, And Suggests Who Should Succeed Him

John Legend is “so ready” to end his reign as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

The current titleholder spoke with People senior editor Janine Rubenstein for Meredith’s :BLACKPRINT and he admitted it’s been a “fun” year being the planet’s sexiest male.

“It’s been funny, it’s been humbling, it’s been all those things,” Legend said. “I’ve truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it because you can’t take yourself too seriously when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It’s not a literal thing, and it’s not to be taken too seriously.”

As for who should be the next man to accept that honour, he admitted he doesn’t have anyone in mind, but suggested that social media may already have a clear favourite.

“Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa. That’s the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback,” Legend revealed.

“I’ve appreciated the whole experience and I’ve been trying to have a lot of fun with it,” he said of his year in the sexy spotlight, but added, “I’m so ready to relinquish this title.”

The world will find out who People names as its next Sexiest Man Alive later this fall.