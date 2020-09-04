Jack Osbourne Promises ‘Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne’ Will Detail The Highs And Lows Of His Dad’s Career

Jack Osbourne says his dad Ozzy Osbourne is ready to open up.

Ahead of the release of the documentary, “Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne”, Jack joined ET Canada’s Roz Weston and shared why his dad is finally ready to open up about his life and career.

“There were some things that we kind of pulled back on a little bit,” Jack admitted, before adding, “And there was a time when we weren’t going to mention the accident or the Parkinson’s diagnosis. And I said, ‘Well, we’re going to be lying.’ Let’s use this opportunity, let’s use this to tell the whole truth. I don’t want it to bite us in the a** because we’re not sure if it’s the right time. But this is the perfect opportunity because we can control the narrative.”

Jack also confirms the doc will detail a scary fight between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

“When I look at it through the perspective from my parents, it’s really kind of sh**ty,” he explained. “But when you are producing a documentary, you kind of have to look at it from a story perspective. And it’s something that’s part of the journey. And we would be doing ourselves no favours if we made this squeaky clean and they all lived happily ever after – it’s not the truth.”

Ozzy will also open up about his recent diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease.

“We actually went back and reopened the edit and did a couple more days of filming after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and he was comfortable talking about it,” Jack said.

After the doc, Ozzy fans will have a lot more content coming, including a biopic.

And according to Jack, Ozzy is on board, “I will say this, it’s in active development. I can’t say too much though.”

“Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne” premieres Sept. 7 on A&E.