‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Sequel On The Way

The beloved 1989 comedy “Troop Beverly Hills” is getting the sequel treatment.

The original film starred Shelley Long as a Beverly Hills housewife who tries to prove she can survive in the wild as she becomes the group leader for a Wilderness Girls group. The film is considered a cult classic and sees Carla Gugino and musician Jenny Lewis in early roles.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union And Kirsten Dunst Pitch Ideas For A ‘Bring It On’ Sequel During 20th Anniversary Reunion

The new film is set to be the feature directorial debut for Israeli filmmaker Oran Zegman. Zegman is best known for her short film “Marriage Material” which is being turned into a show for the streaming service Quibi. “Woke” showrunner Aeysha Carr is responsible for the script.

RELATED: LeBron James Shares First Look At ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Jersey