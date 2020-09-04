Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her New Fave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Couple After Season 17’s First Table Read

“Grey’s Anatomy” has just had its first table read since halting production in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to a fan’s query about the table read, “Grey’s” star Ellen Pompeo had some info to dish.

“Yes I have a new favourite couple,” she tweeted. “Not sure what you’ll call them… but they are adorable you guys can have fun guessing who!!”

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans quickly put on their thinking caps and came up with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and boyfriend Winston (Anthony Hill), and Pompeo confirmed they had guessed correctly.

“Ding ding ding!” Pompeo wrote. “You guys… you have no idea how adorable they are.”

Pompeo was also asked if the upcoming season would be featuring any stories featuring the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes the biggest medical crisis the world has ever seen?” Pompeo replied. “Yes we are meeting the moment and telling some stories.”

According to Deadline, “Grey’s” is preparing to restart production next week. Reps for ABC reportedly declined comment.

No premiere date has yet been set for the 17th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”.