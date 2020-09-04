‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals First Wild Card Of Season 15

“America’s Got Talent” has decided to give one its most impressive dance acts a second chance ahead of next week’s semifinals.

The TV talent contest announced on Friday that it would be bringing back Dance Town Family, after the group was initially eliminated during the quarterfinals on Aug. 26.

The Miami-based troupe has a Latin background, consisting of performers from ages 8 to 35.

Dance Town Family joins 25 other semifinalists, including; aerialist Alan Silva, singer Archie Williams, dancing duo BAD Salsa, acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, spoken-word poet Brandon Leake, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, singer/guitarist duo Broken Roots, singer Celina Graves, singer Cristina Rae, singer Daneliya Tuleshova, song-and-dance duo Double Dragon, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, musician Kenadi Dodds, drummer Malik DOPE, magician Max Major, singer Roberta Battaglia, singer Shaquira McGrath, diabolo duo Spyros Brothers, vocal group Voices of Our City Choir and dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew.

Production on this year’s series has dealt with a whole new range of precautions due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Every day we seem to wake up to a new surprise,” admitted judge Heidi Klum in an interview with People.

“I am so grateful that our producers and crew are finding creative ways to shoot while keeping everyone’s safety in mind. I know it can’t be easy,” she added.